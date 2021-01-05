Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool have made agent contact for world-class defender

Liverpool are one of five clubs to make direct contact with the agent of David Alaba regarding a Bosman transfer at the end of this season…

However, Fabrizio Romano, transfer specialist, says that Real Madrid are still at the head of the queue as the Austrian has always dreamed of playing for the Spanish giants.

Liverpool are among the five clubs that have contacted David Alaba agent to sign him next summer. 🔴 #lfc …but Real Madrid are leading the race, they’re pushing to sign Alaba and David dreams of playing for Real Madrid. And talks with Real are progressing, as said yesterday. https://t.co/LITUivZexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2021

Alaba, currently at Bayern Munich, is utterly world-class.

He can play left-back, centre-back or in the middle of the park and is a proven winner.

Alaba would benefit us enormously, especially as a centre-back – although we don’t think the Reds will be able to bring him in this month…

That being said, an enforcement in this area is completely vital. Last night v Southampton, we played with two central midfielders in defence and it just can’t continue.

Nat Phillips is not good enough and Rhys Williams is not old enough. Not buying a defender before the season was a calculated risk we could understand, but not securing one now would be madness.