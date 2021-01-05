(Video) Just plain wrong: Joe Gomez handball compared to Jack Stephens handball shows rules have changed mid-season

The handball rule… It is quite clear it has changed mid-season, but nobody told us anything about it.

At the beginning of the season, penalties were given for handball the entire time. It was ridiculous, and Liverpool were stung by it against Manchester City, when Kevin de Bruyne’s nothing cross hit Joe Gomez’s elbow and a handball was awarded.

Last night though, when Jack Stephens of Southampton quite literally saved Gini Wijnaldum’s effort, nothing was given by referee Andy Mariner and the VAR didn’t fancy overturning it either.

The thing is – we’re actually glad the rule has changed – but how can you do it mid-season? That’s bizarre.

The powers that be are making up the handball rule, and their interpretation of it, as they go along.