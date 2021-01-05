(Image) Hero Reds fan escapes collapsed home with cherished Liverpool poster

A Liverpool fan from Croatia, who apparently works as a radiologist at a Zagreb clinic, sadly lost his home to the devastating earthquake in the region of Petrinja earlier this month.

Twitter user @ivdragicevic shared a screenshot of a news report last night which showed the young man seemingly standing outside his home with just his ‘This is Anfield’ poster.

In the tweet below, it’s claimed the Liverpool supporter has been working with COVID-19 patients in Croatia. We at Empire of the Kop hope the young man is okay and can only wish him all the best.

Incredible. Young radiologist at Zagreb clinic for infective diseases working with #COVID patients lost his home in #earthquakeCroatia The only thing he carried out from his ruined flat was his @LFC #LFC #Liverpool poster. He should never walk alone ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2tfeEfPHvY — Ivana Dragicevic (@ivdragicevic) January 4, 2021