(Images) Kylian Mbappe makes unusual profile switch with Liverpool part-owner LeBron James

Posted by
(Images) Kylian Mbappe makes unusual profile switch with Liverpool part-owner LeBron James

Liverpool 2% minority stake holder LeBron James has switched profile pictures with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe on Instagram, and Reds fans have been speculating what it means.

The Parisian has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield over the last couple of years, with the most recent report on the rumour coming from French outlet L’Equipe.

As you’d expect, this has nothing to do with a potential transfer – nor does it mean Mbappe is about to buy 2% of the LA Lakers – as it’s actually about some new shoes the duo are working together on.

Take a look at the images below (as well as some information about the trainers):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top