Italian giants interested in signing Liverpool forward – report

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool forward Divock Origi, who is said to be keen on the idea of linking up with compatriot Romelu Lukaku.

That’s according to Correire dello Sport (via Sport Witness), who also claim the Italians have looked into the financial side of bringing in the Belgium international.

The same report also suggests Inter would be interested in taking Origi on loan, which has already been given the green light by the Premier League champions.

We at Empire of the Kop can see the benefit of allowing the Belgian to leave the club, given he’s fallen down the pecking order in the last year or so – but can’t understand why a loan would be encouraged.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s very possible even big clubs aren’t as flush as they once were, which would explain the reported enthusiasm for a temporary deal.

It would be a wise move for Origi, with Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino now clearly ahead of him in Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Anfield.

It’d be shame to see the back of him, given his important goals over the years, but our No.27 still has a lot to offer and could make a name for himself elsewhere, rather than wasting away on our bench.