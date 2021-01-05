‘Angry’ Klopp admits tearing into Liverpool players following Southampton defeat

Jurgen Klopp told reporters post-match that he showed his players how ‘angry’ he was for the 1-0 defeat to Southampton.

The Saints scored extremely early on and were then able to shut up shop, with the Reds failing to score for the second game on the bounce.

We got stitched by referee Andre Mariner, but the reality is we didn’t actually force Fraser Forster into any genuine saves – which is simply not good enough.

We were drab against West Brom, even worse against Newcastle, and have well and truly let both Manchester clubs back into the title race…

Paul Gorst tweeted Klopp’s comments post-match:

Klopp: "I know they are great guys and players but they were not good tonight. When I think they should do better, I get angry. Not for long but I do. We don't have to make it bigger but it's big. Last four games…all our fault. My fault but the boys had a hand too." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 4, 2021

We hope Klopp did give many of them what for. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and many others were abysmal – and we hope they can find form soon.

It’s likely that Klopp will pick his backup players against Aston Villa, but bring everyone back for the home tie v Manchester United on January 17.

A reaction would be fantastic!