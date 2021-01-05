Gloating Rio Ferdinand stokes fires before Liverpool v Manchester United, next up in Premier League

Rio Ferdinand, whose former side Manchester United are on a great run and are now level on points with us with a game in hand, was delighted yesterday evening…

Liverpool lost last night, which caused more rival fans to come out of the woodwork. It’s actually only our second loss of the Premier League season – but it feels like more because of the draws v West Brom and Newcastle.

Referee Andre Marriner was abysmal, but in truth, so was our performance for most parts of the 1-0 defeat.

We should have had penalties, but we still barely forced Fraser Forster into making a save.

Ferdinand tweeted this gif following the result and it’s clear the game at Anfield next up in the Premier League is going to be a monster.

We’re actually delighted we’ve got a big fixture next – the boys will be up for it. And we’re fully backing them to get the job done.

It would be very nice to make Ferdinand eat his words, as he has had to previously.