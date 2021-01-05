Many Liverpool fans pile on ‘baffling’ Taki Minamino news: ‘I have no words…’

Taki Minamino got a well-earned start before Christmas in Liverpool’s best performance of the season – when we obliterated Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park.

The Japanese scored the opening goal with a lovely finish and put in easily his best performance of the campaign.

But since then, he hasn’t been given a single minute by Jurgen Klopp.

This would be understandable if the team was firing. After all, Minamino is not better than Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino – but the front-three have flattered to deceive against West Brom, Newcastle and Taki was never considered off the bench.

We think it’s a little strange, a little harsh and will do nothing for his confidence.

Minamino is not Liverpool’s biggest concern right now – getting back on track is – but it would still be nice for last year’s January signing to play a part.

It doesn’t look like the boss fancies him, but we’re 100% sure he’ll start against Aston Villa in the FA Cup next weekend.

Minamino plays 90 minutes in Liverpool's 7-0 win over Palace, in which he scored the opening goal. Doesn't play a single minute of the next three games in which we look useless up top. Bit harsh, right? — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 5, 2021

Bit strange that we’ve not seen anything from Minamino since the Palace win. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) January 4, 2021

After the high Crystal Palace, it’s baffling that Takumi Minamino has been an unused substitute in the three games since. Diogo Jota should be back by the end of January to ease the burden and Minamino deserves to be given more opportunities. #awlfc [@JamesPearceLFC] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 5, 2021

Minamino starts, scores against Crystal Palace and hasn’t been since. Jota gets played in a meaningless friendly & is out until the end of January. Our front three look disinterested, which is concerning. We desperately need a CB. Klopp has to fix this, as soon as possible. — – (@AnfieldFtbl) January 4, 2021

The management of Minamino has also been baffling to say the least. Gives an impressive performance and then dropped for the next three games. How do you expect him to really kick on when he's not even given chances even after playing well… pic.twitter.com/RHMpiWzuTN — LFC NEWS (@LFCTransferNRS) January 5, 2021

Can't believe we ruined Minamino's career for a few extra shirt sales — ⓣ (@t__lfc) January 4, 2021

Minamino excellent against Palace and hasn’t seen a minute since? Not sure what Ox has done to warrant starting over him. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) January 4, 2021

Can I just mention that Minamino scored against Crystal Palace and hasn’t played any of the following 270 minutes of football. He’s been on the bench that whole time. I have no words. — 🧣 (@KIopptinho) January 4, 2021

If you're not playing Minamino in these past 2 games after scoring, and you're not bringing him on now when we need a goal – then fucking sell him. Absolute joke. Horrendous management by Klopp. — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) January 4, 2021

Wonder why we bought Taki Minamino, to increase shirt sales in Japan? It's been a year with us, surely enough time to leaarn the system. Understand he can't start but why not use him when any of front 3 is struggling in the absence of Jota. — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) January 4, 2021