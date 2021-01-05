Many Liverpool fans pile on ‘baffling’ Taki Minamino news: ‘I have no words…’

Taki Minamino got a well-earned start before Christmas in Liverpool’s best performance of the season – when we obliterated Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park.

The Japanese scored the opening goal with a lovely finish and put in easily his best performance of the campaign.

But since then, he hasn’t been given a single minute by Jurgen Klopp.

This would be understandable if the team was firing. After all, Minamino is not better than Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino – but the front-three have flattered to deceive against West Brom, Newcastle and Taki was never considered off the bench.

We think it’s a little strange, a little harsh and will do nothing for his confidence.

Minamino is not Liverpool’s biggest concern right now – getting back on track is – but it would still be nice for last year’s January signing to play a part.

It doesn’t look like the boss fancies him, but we’re 100% sure he’ll start against Aston Villa in the FA Cup next weekend.

