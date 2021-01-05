(Video) Frustrated Thiago fumes at ref’s disaster-class in Liverpool loss

Liverpool midfielder Thiago was clearly frustrated with Andre Marriner during the Reds’ 1-0 loss to Southampton in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Spain star took issue with a decision against a challenge he made on an opposition player for possession of the ball, fuming at the referee.

Honestly, it’s hard to be upset with Thiago for this – Marriner was an absolute disaster through the game, missing several big calls which could have affected the result.

Take a look at the video below, where you can see the midfielder giving the referee a piece of his mind.

