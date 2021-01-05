(Video) Carra makes big transfer statement on Liverpool during MNF

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool are unlikely to win the Premier League unless they enter the transfer market to bring in a centre-back this January.

Last night, the Reds lost 1-0 to Southampton, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, two of our best and most reliable midfielders , at the heart of defence…

They did fine, in truth, although Hendo helped play Southampton onside for their early opener.

But by playing them in defence, our midfield is weakened, and without fast, reliable centre-backs, our fullbacks are negated – especially Trent Alexander-Arnold – if last night’s performance was anything to go by.

Carra wants a new player in ASAP – and we wholeheartedly agree with him.

Joel Matip cannot stay fit for more than a few weeks, while Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are still months away from a return.

It should be considered an absolute no-brainer.

"It's a really tough ask if they don't bring anyone in." ❌🏆@Carra23 discusses the impact of #LFC's defensive injury crisis and says if the Reds don't sign a new centre-back, they'll struggle to retain their Premier League title. pic.twitter.com/QLVFCbKawy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 5, 2021