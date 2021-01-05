(Video) Carra’s accidentally hilarious noise on MNF cheered us Liverpool fans up after last night’s game

Even when we were spewing about last night’s result, following Southampton 1-0 Liverpool, we couldn’t help but chuckle at this moment post-match in the Sky Sports studio.

The MNF team were discussing the game, and Jamie Carragher got so passionate about discussing his former club – this bizarre sound came out of his mouth!

He carries on well, to be honest, and we’re impressed his fellow pundits didn’t start giggling, as we do every time we watch it!

The Reds now have a week break until the FA Cup fixture with Aston Villa, in which we hope Jurgen Klopp fields his second XI and allows our first-teamers to stew a little longer…

Then, it’s Manchester united at Anfield and a chance to get back on track in the Premier League.

Hopefully by then we’ll have a new central defender at our disposal.