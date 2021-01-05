(Video) Danny Ings boldly claims he meant to score from blatant cross against Liverpool

Southampton striker Danny Ings has tried to convince pundits he meant to score against Liverpool on Monday night with his hit-and-hope ball into the box.

We’re not completely deluded, the punt into the danger zone was impressive, especially when you look at the Saints star’s form and the height he connected with the ball – but he didn’t mean it.

Considering Ings didn’t even look at the goal suggests he was putting in a cross near the goalkeeper to cause some problems.

To be fair, he did! And we can’t really complain about the result, with Liverpool just not up to the task in the first-half and unable to be as clinical as Ings in the second.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

