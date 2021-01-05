(Video) Jurgen Klopp takes swipe at Man United for penalties after Liverpool lose to Saints

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man after the Reds registered a loss away at St Mary’s in the Premier League on Monday night.

The boss was particularly wound up by the performance of match-day referee Andre Marriner, who he said had was ‘not okay’ as Southampton beat the champions 1-0.

Speaking after the game, Klopp remarked how Manchester United have picked up more penalties in the last two years than he has with Liverpool in the last five-and-a-half – but clarified this is ‘not an excuse’.

Considering how many spot-kick decisions go against the Reds, it’s not hard to understand why the boss was so frustrated. Take a look at the video below:

"Man United had more penalties in two years than me in five-and-a-half years!" – Jurgen Klopp rues the lack of decisions going in #LFC's favour, but says it's not an excuse ❌ pic.twitter.com/UTg2mkx28a — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 4, 2021