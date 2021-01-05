(Video) Liverpool fan questions how Southampton player wasn’t sent off for this tackle

Liverpool didn’t have things go their way against Southampton on Monday night, and they only really have themselves to blame for the 1-0 loss away from home.

But there are a lot of talking points from the defeat – a lot of them surrounding the performance of match-day referee Andre Marriner.

With some of moments from the game, such as this blatant foul on Mo Salah or this stonewall hand-ball in the penalty area, it’s clear to see why people are annoyed.

One instance which isn’t as obvious was a heavy challenge on James Milner by Theo Walcott – the Southampton man went through the back of the midfielder, studs up, and didn’t get the ball.

How he didn’t at least get a booking is beyond us.

Take a look at the video below:

Genuinely no idea how this isn’t a straight red. Walcott goes through the back of Milner with two feet, studs up, from behind, late, and doesn’t touch the ball. Ref didn’t blink pic.twitter.com/QXdG3SvQvh — Ty McEachern (@mceachern_ty) January 4, 2021