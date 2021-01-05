(Video) Ludicrous moment Mo Salah is put into choke hold and ref gives nothing

Liverpool did not play well on Monday night and there is no conspiracy against us – there, glad we got that out of the way.

But there were a few moments from the 1-0 loss to Southampton that certainly raised a few eyebrows.

One such instance was when Mo Salah was held around the neck for a solid few seconds before going to ground and the referee didn’t do anything – no card was given.

It’s one thing to say the match officials are against us – we’re not saying that – but moments like this really don’t help out the narrative some are pushing.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):