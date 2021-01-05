(Video) Ludicrous moment Mo Salah is put into choke hold and ref gives nothing

Posted by
(Video) Ludicrous moment Mo Salah is put into choke hold and ref gives nothing

Liverpool did not play well on Monday night and there is no conspiracy against us – there, glad we got that out of the way.

But there were a few moments from the 1-0 loss to Southampton that certainly raised a few eyebrows.

One such instance was when Mo Salah was held around the neck for a solid few seconds before going to ground and the referee didn’t do anything – no card was given.

It’s one thing to say the match officials are against us – we’re not saying that – but moments like this really don’t help out the narrative some are pushing.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

Jack Stephens locks in a Rear Naked Choke on Mo Salah. No card given from LiverpoolFC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top