(Video) Pogba penalty compared to Mane non-penalty shows nobody knows the rules anymore

Paul Pogba was given a penalty for Manchester United the other day, after contact from behind caused himself to trip up in the area.

But Sadio Mane would have had penalties against Newcastle United and Southampton in our past two fixtures if he wasn’t such an honest player…

Having said that, referees recently have proven a ridiculous inability to whistle fouls on him anyway, so perhaps even if he threw himself to the floor it wouldn’t have a difference.

Last night, Mane is clearly touched from behind, which leads to him falling over in the box. It’s the complete opposite of a dive, as he tries to stay grounded, but he’s punished for it as Andre Mariner gives nothing.

The officiating against Liverpool this season has been an absolute joke – and we’ve had enough of it. It was time Jurgen Klopp made a stand against it, and we’re glad he did.

The officiating in the Premier League is a disgrace at times. They even have the help of VAR, how can there be no consistency at all. pic.twitter.com/m6FtDJVGCA — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 5, 2021