(Video) Ridiculous: Every single time VAR has stitched Liverpool up this season proves fan anger is 100% right

Liverpool have had 12 decisions go against them from VAR this season. The next team closest to us in that respect has only five…

That’s not right, is it?

Last night, we saw Jack Stephens’ handball somehow not given, as well as Kyle Walker-Peters’ foul on Sadio Mane.

Time and time again this term, VAR has stitched us. It robbed us of four points v Everton and Brighton – and gave a stupid penalty against us in our biggest match of the season v Manchester City.

This compilation shows all the times it’s gone against us.

If we didn’t know any better we’d be screaming conspiracy from the rooftops.

Liverpool & VAR – The amount of bad decisions that have gone against them is horrendous, the officiating has been woeful as well. Corrupt league. pic.twitter.com/JSSsm7bjIw — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 5, 2021