(Video) Thiago highlights v Southampton: No.6 actually much better than fans thought

Thiago struggled early on last night – giving away the freekick that led to Southampton’s frustrating goal – and getting booked just minutes later.

But despite the difficult first five minutes, he actually very much came into the game from this point onwards and was easily the best of the starting three midfielders.

Obviously, he still has more to offer, but if you watch the highlights below, he actually made plenty of smart passes – just maybe no killer ones in the final third that would have directly led to a chance.

Getting assists has never truly been his game, though – he controls the game and makes the pass before the assist – but despite loads of touches in the opposition box – nothing came off for Liverpool.

We’ll come good – and Thiago will help us turn this horrible run of form around.

Thiago Alcântara vs Southampton pic.twitter.com/KYa0nezDW4 — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 4, 2021