Ex-PL star claims Trent Alexander-Arnold struggling with unique season

Alan Hutton told Football Insider that he believed Trent Alexander-Arnold is having a tough time due to a number of factors, ranging from the lack of a pre-season to the 22-year-old’s personal struggles with injury.

The Liverpool right-back had a poor outing at St. Mary’s stadium on Monday, as the Reds succumbed to a 1-0 defeat.

“He’s a young boy, it’s very difficult to keep those standards year in, year out,” Hutton said. “You look at everything that we’ve been through, no pre-season, the schedule of games, it’s difficult. He could be tired, he’s had niggles, he’s just back from a calf injury.”

“It takes time to go over things so I think people are maybe just a little bit quick to jump on him because the standards are that high – and, by the way, I’ve probably given the ball away 38 times in a game anyway, we’ve all done it!” the former defender added.

It is worth noting that the England international was hardly alone in delivering an uncharacteristically dreadful performance.

Though many are inclined to point the finger at a specific player, it has to be said that Liverpool lost the game the same way they often win them: as a team.

The fact of the matter, however, is that our No. 66 will get out of his funk at some point, which can only bode well for a side that remain top of the league – despite all the messages of doom around our season.

The players do look in need of a rest, which will ideally be offered to them between the period of the upcoming FA cup clash on Friday and the Manchester United meeting next week.

We’ll back our lads to the hilt to turn things around after, especially given the man we have at the reins.