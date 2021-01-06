Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are ‘planning something interesting’ in the transfer market

Fabrizio Romano has told transfer window podcast Que Golazo Pod that Liverpool have no plans to spend big this January, but that big arrivals will occur in the summer.

In truth, we’ve heard this plenty of times before from journalists mid-season – and by the summer – the plan is often very different.

NEW 🗣 @FabrizioRomano: “Liverpool don't want to spend a lot of money in January transfer window, they are planning for something interesting next summer." [@QueGolazoPod] pic.twitter.com/Qx21YLBh22 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) January 5, 2021

This January, Liverpool need a centre-back – badly. The fact we fielded two of our best midfielders in central defence in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton proves as much.

It was a calculated risk to not sign a new defender in the summer when we only had Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – but now all three are injured – it would be genuinely negligent for us to not consider buying another.

We have 11 days before our Premier League game with Manchester United, so if we were to bring someone in, we could get them ready for that clash.

But we’re not holding our breath!