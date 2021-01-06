Gini Wijnaldum rejects latest LFC contract offer with Barcelona move on horizon – report

Gini Wijnaldum has rejected Liverpool’s latest attempt to keep him at Anfield, as reported by Todofichajes (via the Mirror).

The Dutch international has been hounded by speculation linking the midfielder to a summer switch with Barcelona.

The former Newcastle man’s compatriot, Ronald Koeman, who manages the Catalan side, did admit to being interested in the prospect of signing the 30-year-old, though any attempt apparently proved unsuccessful prior to the season start.

It would be a massive loss, to say the least, should our No. 5 depart Anfield in favour of a move to La Liga.

The source in question, however, has not substantiated the claim enough to draw concern, so we should assume that the Dutchman is still thinking over the most recent offer of terms made by the Liverpool hierarchy.

It may be wishful thinking to some, but the fact that Gini is yet to outright reject the latest contract offer suggests that it is a distinct improvement on the last.

Even at 30 years of age, Wijnaldum’s still a vital cog in this Reds side and arguably has a lot to offer in his role for at least the next three seasons; with that in mind, we’d love him to stay.