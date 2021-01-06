(Image) Figures suggest Liverpool unfortunate to have gained less penalties than Manchester United

Data gathered by Sky Sports reveals that, despite collecting more touches in the opposition box for the last five seasons, Liverpool have generally fallen short of Manchester United’s penalty total, bar in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

The phenomenon was particularly prominent during the prior term, in which United amassed 14 penalties compared to the Reds’ measly five.

Of course, data can be misleading, and there may be a host of other factors that aren’t necessarily quantifiable, which will influence the number of penalties given.

Nonetheless, it does seem rather strange that a side that has had significantly more touches in the opposition box should have received less spot-kicks.

Have a look at the image below, courtesy of Sky Sports: