James Pearce issues massive Sven Botman update

Reputable Liverpool FC journalist James Pearce has provided an update on the Reds’ apparent pursuit of Lille defender Sven Botman.

The reporter claims there is nothing to the links between the Dutchman and the Premier League champions, citing his own sources.

Speaking on The Athletic’s Red Agenda podcast, Pearce said he doesn’t ‘go along’ with the idea that Botman could be a smokescreen and has been told a move for the Lille man ‘is not a possibility’ this winter.

This news will certainly not come as a welcome update for Liverpool fans, with so many excited by the rumours linking the Lille man to a move to Anfield this winter.

MORE: Liverpool forward ‘comfortable’ and now expected to stay – report

Although it should be noted that Pearce also denied the Thiago rumours up until two days before the signing was made official.

That’s not a slight at the man, by the way – you can only report what you’ve been told on good authority, but it seems his sources have fed him lines in the past.

That being said, there is arguably no better word to go off than Pearce’s when it comes to Liverpool so we’ll continue to view the Botman rumours with scepticism.