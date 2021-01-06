Joel Matip injury boost: Massive news as centre-back to return v Manchester United

Joel Matip is a possibility to start v Manchester United in 11 days’ time following his groin injury picked up v West Brom on Boxing Day, according to the Athletic.

James Pearce said as much in. podcast today.

🔺 Matip injury hopes

🔺 New centre-back discussion

@JamesPearceLFC, @Simon_Hughes__, @CaoimheSport and @stevehothersall reflect after a testing festive period for #LFC…

The Cameroonian is a sensational defender, but his consistent unavailability is a curse and the fact of the matter is he can’t be relied on as a starter because of it.

But with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for the foreseeable, Matip and Fabinho are our first-choice partnership – and without Matip, we rely on either Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips or Jordan Henderson beside the Brazilian.

For different reasons, none of these are ideal options.

Really, we need a new centre-back to arrive this January transfer window – as even if Matip makes it through the United game – he’ll pick up another issue before the season is out.

Let’s see if Klopp and Michael Edwards agree.