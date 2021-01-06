Jurgen Klopp has stitched himself by becoming ‘Mr. Moaner,’ says pundit

Chris Sutton thinks Jurgen Klopp has not done himself or any of his squad any favours by consistently complaining to the media this term.

The boss has not been such a relaxed figure – likely exaggerated by his team’s outrageous luck with injuries – and the refereeing decisions that have hurt us over and over again.

It is now a net figure of 12 decisions that haver gone to VAR and not come out in our favour – but the majority of Klopp’s complaints have actually been about choices made by broadcasters and those running the Premier League.

Sutton though, thinks it hasn’t helped him, or anyone else.

“This season Jurgen Klopp hasn’t come across as that cool character who isn’t fazed by whatever is thrown at him. Instead, he’s become more of a complainer,” he writes in the Daily Mail column.

“From 12.30pm kick-offs, to three-versus-five substitutes, to how many penalties Manchester United are awarded compared to Liverpool — he’s targeted it all.

“Aggravation is there whenever he speaks. He’s gone from Mr Motivator to Mr Moaner. And yet, they remain top of the Premier League.”

There’s a small part of us which actually agrees. Klopp went too far with a few of his rants about games being on at certain times, especially when arguing with BT Sport’s Des Kelly.

But the reason for our current dip has not been the boss’s demeanour, which is perhaps rightly serious; it’s been a multitude of injuries, bad luck and a collective running out of ideas – which we hope is temporary.

Our lack of centre-backs has affected us tactically – and the results are now being felt in the midfield and attack.

Let’s hope we can turn it around in our next Premier League fixture, versus Manchester United.