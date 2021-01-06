Jurgen Klopp in constant contact with Kylian Mbappe – report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on taking advantage of Kylian Mbappe’s uncertain future.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT (via TEAMtalk), the German is in ‘constant contact‘ with the Parisian, who is yet to sign an extension on his contract which runs out next year.

If the boss was able to pull something off it would come as a major blow to Mauricio Pochettino, who has been tasked with convincing Mbappe to stay put as the new PSG manager.

The superstar forward will not be short of options should he decide to leave his homeland behind him, with every club in world football unable to turn their noses up at him.

Mbappe will have a big decision to make resting on his shoulders within the next two years, with the possibility of him signing an extension at PSG not yet out of the equation.

Looking at the current Liverpool squad and wondering where the Frenchman could fit in is somewhat irrelevant as it’s hard to predict what will happen over the next 18 months.

While we expect (and hope) Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino remain at Anfield for many years to come, we can’t bank on them pledging their long-term future just because there aren’t any signs of discontent.