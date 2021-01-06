Liverpool forward ‘comfortable’ and now expected to stay – report

Xherdan Shaqiri has been tipped to stay with Liverpool until at least the end of the season.

That’s according to Swiss outlet 4-4-2 CH, who cite the Reds’ financial state amid the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key reasons the winger won’t be going anywhere.

Despite his limited playing time over the last couple of years, Shaqiri is said to be happy and ‘comfortable‘ in his role at Anfield and isn’t likely to force an exit.

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Premier League, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher urged Jurgen Klopp to include the Swiss flyer more often.

“They had a spell in that [2018/19] season where they played 4-2-3-1 and Salah went through the middle and Shaqiri played a little bit from the right,” the former centre-half told Sky Sports via The Focus.

“Even before Jota comes back, just tweak something, take one of the midfielders out. Maybe just bringing an extra body in, flipping the system slightly.”

Given the way the Reds are playing at the moment, it may not be a bad idea to mix up our attacking options to see if that clinical nature we got used to last season returns.

Shaqiri falling out-of-favour at Liverpool over the last couple of years has very little to do with his abilities. He’s world-class and Klopp knows it so hopefully we see a lot more of the Swiss star, even if it’s from the bench.