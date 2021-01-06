Liverpool have offered David Alaba a bumper contract – reliable source

According to GOAL’s Romeo Agresti via Kinoshi on Twitch, Liverpool have already tabled a contract offer to Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

The Italian journalist is well renowned for being a top tier source of information for Juventus fans.

For Liverpool supporters unaware of who Agresti is, imagine this news coming from the mouth of the Times’ Paul Joyce. You can trust him.

The claim is that both Real Madrid and Liverpool have already offered Alaba €10million deals to pick up once his contract with Bayern Munich ends in the summer.

This update comes from Agresti because Juventus are said to be unable to match the financial might of their La Liga and Premier League counterparts.

Real Madrid are seen as Alaba’s favoured club of choice, but Jurgen Klopp and Thiago Alcantara could try to convince the Austria international to opt for Anfield instead.

The resourceful defender-turned-midfielder can play in various positions and could offer the Reds depth at centre-half, left-back and central midfield, the latter of which could be extra valuable considering a lack of news on Gini Wijnaldum’s contract situation.