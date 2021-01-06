Liverpool legend rubbishes claims Man United will challenge for title

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge doesn’t believe Manchester United have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils are level on points with the reigning champions as it stands, with Jurgen Klopp’s men registering two draws and a loss in their last three games.

With United having a game-in-hand on the Reds, there have been shouts that they can challenge for the title this season – but Aldo is having none of it.

In his Sunday World column, the former Ireland international said while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talent at his disposal in Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, they lack in other areas.

‘[United have] a handful of forward players who can win a game with some moments of magic and after he threw Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford on for the second-half [v. West Ham], the game was turned around,‘ Aldridge said.

‘We have seen that time and again with United. In Fernandes, Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani, they have attacking players with real quality.

‘When I look at the rest of their team, it looks pretty second rate, but top-class forwards can win you football matches and while I’m not convinced they will remain in the title race through to the end, those forward players are a real threat.‘

While it’s a fine thing to agree with Aldo when United have the chance to leapfrog us in the table, he does make a valid point.

Solskjaer heavily relies on a very small group of players to win games, whereas teams like Liverpool and Man City have a plethora of players who can make a difference.

The ongoing rough patch aside, the Reds can typically rely on Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold or Andy Robertson to whip something up in a pinch.

Even from the bench, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi have proved more than capable of turning a match on its head over the years which has helped us to titles home and away.