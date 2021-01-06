Liverpool named Real Madrid’s biggest rival for Kylian Mbappe ‘from the very beginning’

With every passing month it seems more likely that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe will be leaving the French champions in the next 18 months.

The World Cup winner’s contract runs out next summer and Liverpool have been named as Real Madrid’s ‘No.1 rival’ ‘since the very beginning’, according to Diario AS (via Sport Witness).

If Jurgen Klopp was able to pull something off it would come as a major blow to Mauricio Pochettino, who has been tasked with convincing Mbappe to stay put as the new PSG manager – according to SPORT (via TEAMtalk).

The superstar forward will not be short of options should he decide to leave his homeland behind him, with every club in world football unable to turn their noses up at him.

Mbappe will have a big decision to make resting on his shoulders within the next 18 months, with the possibility of him signing an extension at PSG not yet out of the equation.

Looking at the current Liverpool squad and wondering where the Frenchman could fit in is somewhat irrelevant as it’s hard to predict what will happen over the next 18 months.

While we expect (and hope) Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino remain at Anfield for many years to come, we can’t bank on them pledging their long-term future just because there aren’t any signs of discontent.