Reported Liverpool target Patson Daka drops big Premier League hint; namedrops Mo Salah and Sadio Mane

RB Salzburg’s Patson Daka has spoken of his desire to follow the “inspirational” lead of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, hinting at a potential move to the Premier League.

The Zambia forward has been in scintillating form this season, registering eight goals in as many league games for the Austrian champions.

“To see our big brothers like Aubameyang, Salah, Mane, it’s something that gives me the dream that I can also make it. I can be like them,” the striker told BBC Sport (via the Express). “They are my inspiration, knowing that they also come from Africa.”

“I think when people are making those kinds of comparisons, it’s great, looking at the status of Sadio Mane, the kind of football he plays and the kind of person that he is,” Daka added.

While the No.20’s comments are potentially more indicative of his ambition to make the leap to the Premier League, than to head to Anfield specifically, it’s nice to see Liverpool players being referenced by a potential target.

Should the club’s alleged interest in the Zambia international materialise into something serious, having Salah and Mane around could prove to be more than useful in persuading the 22-year-old to join Jurgen Klopp’s men.

There’s admittedly little to substantiate any links between the Salzburg man and the Reds, and one might argue that the forward line isn’t an area that we desperately need to strengthen, even by the summer transfer window.

However, having extra options (not to mention looking out for the future) never hurts, so it’s possible that the striker could attract Klopp’s attention, especially if he keeps up his current goalscoring form.