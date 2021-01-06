Marko Grujic baffled at Jurgen Klopp’s treatment of him

Marko Grujic has spoken of feeling confused about the lack of playing opportunities afforded to him at Liverpool despite affirmations offered about his potential.

The promising Serbian is currently plying his trade with Porto on his fourth loan spell away from Anfield.

“I went through preparations with the club, after two years in the Bundesliga, I returned more mature to England,” the 24-year-old told Kurir (via the Mirror). “But when Thiago Alcantara came from Bayern (Munich), I estimated that there would not be much space for me. I didn’t want to gamble.”

“I see now that there are a lot of injured players at Anfield. It is certain that I would get a chance, but I could not have foreseen that,” the midfielder added. “I believe that they believe in me. In every conversation, whether it’s Klopp or one of the directors, they always remind me that I am a player of great potential. But when I get into the system I don’t get a chance. It confuses me a little.”

The former Red Star Belgrade man’s frustrations are more than understandable, not least of all due to the amount of promise he was thought to hold for the club’s future.

In Jurgen Klopp’s defence, the side has evolved potentially beyond even his own highest expectations, with signings like Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara representing more than significant barriers to Grujic’s potential playing time.

Sadly, it would appear that the club will more than likely move the midfielder on at the earliest opportunity.

It’s a massive shame given Grujic’s talent, but not one that Klopp could necessarily be blamed for – ultimately, the German has a duty to build the best side possible.

There’s a possibility that the Serbian could yet prove himself worthy of being considered a first-teamer next season, but we’d expect to see him sold.