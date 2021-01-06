Real Madrid & Barcelona won’t try to sign Mo Salah for different reasons – report

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barelona will not be making a move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah any time soon.

According to Bernabeu Digital, Zinedine Zidane is willing to keep his faith in Eden Hazard while the Catalans are said to be priced out of a potential deal for the Egyptian.

Barcelona’s poor financial state is widely reported, so it completely makes sense that they’d be unable to offer anything close to an acceptable fee to Liverpool.

Real Madrid have reportedly held long-standing interest in Salah, but there is zero indication from the club or the player himself that he wants to leave the Reds.

The Egyptian has written himself into Liverpool folklore with consistent outstanding performances over the last few seasons, and so he has reportedly attracted serious interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

Talk of Salah leaving Anfield is unfortunately nothing new, with compatriot Mohamed Aboutrika stating Mo isn’t entirely happy at Anfield and could look to depart soon.

We at Empire of the Kop see no real reason to suspect our No.11 is thinking about leaving us – he seems happy and is playing for the best team in the world with fans who adore him.