Spanish media are trying to ruffle Liverpool and Mo Salah’s feathers – but it won’t work

Mo Salah is unhappy at Liverpool and feeling ‘unloved’ reports Spanish-based Real Madrid outlet Bernabeu Digital, translated for us by Sport Witness.

Of course, it’s based on absolutely nothing – and is simply an attempt from those who peddle the wishes of their club to unsettle a player who they believe one day might improve them…

It’s a classic attempt from Real Madrid and basically happens with every single major transfer target of theirs.

Salah though has two and a half years left on his contract and if anything the club will be considered an extension rather than offloading him.

If he’s unhappy, his 16 goals this season suggest otherwise – and the smart money would be on the Egyptian going on to break Liverpool’s Premier League scoring record before he considers an exit.

We’re more than happy with Mo – and truly believe his past few performances, like those of his team-mates – are a blip and not reflective of anything else.