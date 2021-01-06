Survey reveals fans’ top transfer target; it’s not Upamecano or Kabak

A survey conducted by the Liverpool Echo has revealed which player (warning: it’s not Dayot Upamecano) most fans believe the club needs: Serie A star Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Napoli man was the top choice for 40% of supporters, with Upamecano coming in close behind with 35% of the vote and Ozan Kabak filling in at third-place with 8%.

It’s not a massive surprise that most of you have identified a defender as being the priority, given the current injury crisis faced at the back.

With Jurgen Klopp unable to rely on Joel Matip – despite his obvious talent – to string a successive number of games for us in the centre of defence, to exit the January transfer window without another centre-back brought in would be near negligent.

The argument will be made that the German will be faced with striking a difficult balance in terms of deciding playing time when Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez make their returns, but is it worth sacrificing a title defence this season?

At the top of the league (for now) Liverpool are hardly in a horrific position, despite our poor spate of recent results, and we could ensure a smoother passage with the likes of Upamecano or Koulibaly at the back.

It’s probably quite unlikely we’ll be able to prise the 29-year-old from Napoli in January, but it’s great to see the fans thinking big.