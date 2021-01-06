(Video) Many fans think Jose Mourinho has taken Klopp’s side on penalties after post-match interview

Jose Mourinho last night hinted that players from a certain club get a lot of penalties for going down easily – with nearly everyone on Twitter assuming he meant Manchester United.

He names no names, but the argument that his player stayed on his feet comes right after Jurgen Klopp called for protection to Sadio Mane, who has now been given no penalties in two games in which he tried to battle on and remain in control of the ball instead of falling to the floor.

Paul Pogba on the other hand, recently told Luke Shaw to go down, miming a diving action, which Mourinho replicates in the interview below.

Spurs beat Brentford 2-0 and will face either United or Manchester City in the EFL Cup Final some time in March…

Liverpool have lost plenty of points this season because of refereeing decisions, but our performances of late haven’t necessarily warranted any good luck – with the frontline stagnant and the midfield and backline error-strewn.

We have an FA Cup tie with Aston Villa at the weekend, in which Klopp will surely ring the changes, before United head to Anfield on January 17.

If we have another VAR disaster in that fixture, we’ll begin to think there are bigger forces at work!

