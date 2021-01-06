(Video) Radio host with ridiculous stab at Klopp over penalty claim

Adrian Durham has, unsurprisingly, been at it again; this time taking aim at Jurgen Klopp over his comments in regard to the number of penalties awarded to Liverpool in comparison to Manchester United.

The radio host made the ludicrous claim that the German’s thoughts on the matter proved he was “a little bit rattled” following a recent drop in form.

While we’re more than happy to accept that our form will be the main decider of where we finish this season, Klopp was entitled to make a perfectly fair comment about penalties that is actually backed up in the stats.

The glee with which some seem to take in firing shots at the former Dortmund man is getting more than a little tiresome.

Liverpool won’t stay in their current funk forever, however, at which point we’re sure Durham will concoct some other reason to have a pop at the club or Klopp.

You can take a look at the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT:

“It was quite sad that he’s brought it up, because they’re now dropping points.” “It’s beneath Jurgen Klopp, and it just proves that he is a little bit rattled!” 👀 Adrian Durham SLAMS Jurgen Klopp’s comment about #MUFC penalties. 😱 pic.twitter.com/kXiWD9qYKB — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 5, 2021