(Video) Spanish sports personality makes astonishing claim that LFC are ‘interested’ in Sergio Ramos

Sports personality Cristobal Soria – most-known for his work with El Chiringuito – has made the astonishing claim that Liverpool are interested in Sergio Ramos.

It’s a rather remarkable statement, not least of all coming from one who so ardently despises Real Madrid, but particularly due to the sheer unlikeliness of Jurgen Klopp going for such a player.

Don’t get us twisted, Ramos is a brilliant defender, but after his antics in the 2018 Champions League final, we’d be extremely surprised if the club were to make a move.

The Real Madrid icon’s contract does expire in the summer, so perhaps, for the sake of argument, it’s a relatively inexpensive signing that the Reds could make, if the 34-year-old was interested in a switch to Anfield and prepared to take a short-term deal, given his age.

We at the EOTK really can’t see this one happening, with the club being far more likely to wait till the end of the season to get a defender who will be there for the long-term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of El Chiringuito TV:

🚨"El LIVERPOOL se ha interesado en SERGIO RAMOS en las ÚLTIMAS HORAS" 🚨EXCLUSIVA de @cristobalsoria en #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/uU9R0WOJyw — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 6, 2021