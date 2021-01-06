Wijnaldum favours Liverpool stay as contract saga rolls on – report

Gini Wijnaldum reportedly wishes to stay with Liverpool as the side continues to wait for an answer on the new contract, as reported by Sky Sports.

Rumours suggesting that the Dutchman had already rejected the club’s latest offer have been found to be incorrect, with the No.5 still deliberating the terms given.

It’s undoubtedly good news that the 30-year-old hasn’t thrown the ball back into Liverpool’s court, though some concern is understandable the longer the contract saga gets dragged out.

Having been a vital cog for Jurgen Klopp since signing from Newcastle in 2016, the German will be more than reluctant to see the midfielder depart for a European rival.

Given the current state of Barcelona – who the Liverpool man has been strongly linked with – Gini would certainly be taking a step down in Catalonia.

No disrespect meant to the La Liga giant, but we’re currently a side in far better shape from top to bottom, and if the Dutch international is looking for the right place to squeeze out his best years he need not look further than Merseyside.

Frankly, we think Wijnaldum’s worth whatever his demands are, but we accept that the club want to make the most financially prudent decision.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that the Dutchman puts pen to paper with the Reds soon.