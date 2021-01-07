Aston Villa’s COVID-19 announcement throws Liverpool clash into doubt

Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Aston Villa on Friday night has been thrown into doubt after a COVID-19 outbreak at Villa’s training ground.

The West Midlands outfit confirmed a ‘significant’ outbreak in a statement on their website just days after the Premier League announced 40 new positive cases – the most since testing began last year.

As it stands, the Villains’ FA Cup fixture against Liverpool is slated to go ahead as there has been no word from the FA yet.

Merseyside rivals Everton saw their Premier League clash with Manchester City in December postponed because of an outbreak, so there is reason to believe Friday night’s game could be called off.

In their statement, Villa confirm they had closed their Bodymoor Heath training ground in response to the outbreak.

They say ‘a large number of first team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation’.

A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today and training ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool was cancelled.

Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of Aston Villa, the FA and the Premier League.