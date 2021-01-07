The former Reds man who Liverpool players said was ‘perfect for Klopp’

Andros Townsend told TalkSPORT (via HITC) that Liverpool players on international duty used to tell Southampton’s Danny Ings that he would be a ‘perfect’ fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The prolific forward used to be on the Reds’ books, with injury limiting his playing opportunities at the club, leading to an eventual switch to the South Coast for £20m in 2019.

“He was very unlucky, wasn’t he?” the former Tottenham man said. “He got his big break and then not long after Klopp came in he got his big injury.”

“I remember I was in the England squad with him, at the time and all the Liverpool players were saying ‘Ingsy, you are perfect for Klopp and the way he likes his players to work off the ball,” Townsend added. “You are going to be straight into that starting XI.”

The striker ended up scoring 22 league goals for his new club last season and has already amassed 7 this term, including the winner against Liverpool this week.

Given his prior form for Burnley, we could hardly blame our own England internationals for trying to engineer a move to Merseyside for the 28-year-old.

With Klopp’s men struggling to find the net of late, the Englishman would have offered a welcome option for the German to shake things up with the front three.

We wish Ings the best of fortune going forward, though, given his clear quality in front of goal, it’s a shame that things didn’t work out for him at Anfield.