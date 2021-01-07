Ian Wright hits out against Alexander-Arnold critics with important reminder

Ian Wright has come out in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold, reminding critics of the player’s status as one of the leading right-backs in the world.

The Arsenal legend came to the 22-year-old’s defence following Liverpool’s lacklustre performance at St Mary’s stadium.

“You have seen Trent. People going on at Trent. Going on about Trent giving the ball away,” the 57-year-old spoke on Wrighty’s House Podcast (via HITC). “But when Trent gives the ball away, he’s trying to create, he’s trying to do something and make something happen.”

“It’s like with Trent, people just cannot wait to bring him down. We are still talking about arguably one of the best right-backs in the world, who is going through a period,” Wright added. “Remember how old Trent is. In a team that’s meant to be blasting all before them and teams are putting pressure on you.”

The Liverpool star has been one of several to be individually pointed out for critique by fans and pundits alike.

While they may have a point that the Academy graduate was not at the top of his game on Monday, neither was much of the rest of the team.

As one of Jurgen Klopp’s primary creators, we’re likely to see the Englishman ‘lose possession’ far more than most of his teammates, given the encouragement he receives to create chances from the right-flank.

His poor run of form – arguably shared with the entire team (bar, perhaps, Sadio Mane) over the course of the last three games – won’t continue forever.

The return of Thiago Alcantara will be particularly vital in offering the Reds another avenue of attack beyond their ranging fullbacks, which could play a part in returning Klopp’s men to their winning ways.