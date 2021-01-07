(Images) Why Mbappe & LeBron sent LFC fans into frenzy

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool part-owner LeBron James sent Reds supporters down a rabbit hole earlier this week.

The duo switched profile pictures on Instagram and football conspiracy theorists got to work.

Considering both Mbappe and LeBron are Nike athletes, it was a pretty cut and dry case for many Liverpool fans – and they’ve now been proven right.

The duo have released new ‘Chosen 2’ football boots – they really nice – and you can see them in the images below:

HERE IT IS! Nike's 'Chosen 2'—The LeBron 18 & Mercurial Mbappe Football Boots are out – look at that beauty 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/M9hpogpuSa — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 6, 2021