(Images) Why Mbappe & LeBron sent LFC fans into frenzy

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool part-owner LeBron James sent Reds supporters down a rabbit hole earlier this week.

The duo switched profile pictures on Instagram and football conspiracy theorists got to work.

Considering both Mbappe and LeBron are Nike athletes, it was a pretty cut and dry case for many Liverpool fans – and they’ve now been proven right.

The duo have released new ‘Chosen 2’ football boots – they really nice – and you can see them in the images below:

