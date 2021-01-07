Klopp discusses Matip’s potential return v. Man Utd

Reports earlier this week stated Joel Matip could make his Liverpool return against Manchester United, despite Jurgen Klopp saying otherwise.

The manager has now spoken about the fitness of the centre-half again in his pre-Aston Villa press conference and seems to have changed his tune.

Klopp told journalists that he doesn’t know if Matip will be able to return in time for our Premier League clash with United, but said he’s “in a good way“.

Take a look at our tweet below for the the boss’ full quote:

"We will try, he is in a good way." – Jurgen Klopp hasn't ruled out Joel Matip for #LFC's clash with Man Utd later this month 🤞 pic.twitter.com/gIeFX3qB6M — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 7, 2021

The centre-half’s return couldn’t come at a better time, if he’s able to get fit for our big game against United.

Over the last few games, it’s clear Liverpool have been lacking something and we think a weakened midfield is really causing problems going forward.

Jordan Henderson and more notably Fabinho have been used as emergency defenders in recent weeks, but Matip’s return means the skipper is nailed-on to start in centre of the park – and that’s where we need him.

Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are acceptable stand-ins, but we’re not sure Klopp will be keen on starting either of them against United.