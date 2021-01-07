Klopp issues Keita fitness update; says midfielder will return soon

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Naby Keita could “soon” make his Liverpool return.

In his pre-Aston Villa press conference, the boss gave a short and sweet answer on the midfielder who has struggled for fitness this season.

Klopp explained the FA Cup clash will come too soon for Keita, but hinted the No.8 could be available in the coming weeks.

Naby Keita still ruled out. Klopp says he will be back "soon" but won't feature v Villa. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 7, 2021

Keita’s potential return can’t come soon enough. His explosive brand of football is something we’ve been lacking in recent weeks.

Thiago Alcantara has just made his comeback from injury too, with both of them at our disposal we could very well see our glittering form return.

Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United later this month has surely got to be the target for Keita, with Joel Matip also in the same race for fitness.

Klopp also provided an injury update on Diogo Jota, who is still a few weeks away from making his comeback after picking up a serious knock toward the end of last year.