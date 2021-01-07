Klopp outlines when Liverpool can expect Jota back

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has detailed when fans can expect to see forward Diogo Jota back in action.

The Portugal international has been ruled out for a number of weeks with an injury, but should soon return to first-team training.

Speaking in his pre-Aston Villa press conference, Klopp said that Jota is still “a few weeks” away from his comeback.

The boss revealed that the forward is still wearing a brace to help with his injury, which tells him he’s not too close yet.

Take a look at our tweet below for the full quote from Klopp:

"He's still a few weeks away." – Jurgen Klopp provides an injury update on Diogo Jota, but refuses to set a rigid timeframe on the forward's return 🤕 #LFC pic.twitter.com/7ZIULlLCx3 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 7, 2021

MORE: Klopp discusses Matip’s potential return v. Man Utd

Honestly, it sounds as if Jota is on the right path in terms of his eventual return.

We were expecting the forward back at the tail end of January at the earliest.

Not to sound like a cliché, but the former Wolves star will feel like a new signing when he returns to the match-day squad.

We’ve already seen this season just how deadly Jota can be from the bench, and we’ll be expecting that to continue once he’s back, fit and firing.