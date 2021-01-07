LFC-linked midfielder set for transfer; could replace Wijnaldum

Argentina international Leandro Paredes could soon be headed for the exit door at PSG, according to reports in Italy.

The Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Daily Mail) claim the midfielder, who has been linked with Inter, is one of several players the French champions could look to move on this year.

Paredes has previously been a rumoured target for Liverpool, with reports going back as far as 2016 citing the Reds’ interest in the Argentine.

It may have been a while ago but Jurgen Klopp was still our manager, so if the rumours are true then he’ll surely be intrigued by claims the PSG star could be on the move.

There are no new reports suggesting Liverpool are interested in Paredes, but with Gini Wijnaldum’s Anfield future still in the air, it won’t be long before lines are drawn.

The Argentine could be a good addition for the Reds, with his skillset similar to that of Xabi Alonso but question marks over his discipline may be cause for concern.

Either way, it seems Paredes could be on the move again after the instalment of Mauricio Pochettino in Paris and perhaps Liverpool should be keeping an eye on the situation – but that’s just my opinion.