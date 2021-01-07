LFC target wonderkid in reported Arsenal cleanout; could leave in January

Arsenal prodigy Falorin Balogun may leave the club during the current transfer window, with Mikel Arteta reportedly looking to reduce his side’s wage bill with a January cleanout, as Liverpool remain reportedly interested.

The Independent reports (via the Mirror) that the highly-rated 19-year-old could arrange a Bosman transfer, given his contract expires in the summer.

With the Reds being great admirers of the New York-born player, one would expect Jurgen Klopp to pounce on the opportunity.

Signing the centre-forward would allow the German to look after the future of his squad, following a host of other promising transfers made, quite cheaply.

Given that the Englishman, according to David Ornstein, has his eyes set on a move to the Bundesliga, however, Liverpool would be well-advised to move quickly.

This is, of course, assuming that the London club fail to agree new terms for one of their most promising Academy graduates.

Klopp’s scouting team will have a particularly good idea of what the forward can offer, and we’d expect the club to put feelers out to gauge how willing Arteta would be to part with him in January.

It never hurts to have extra talent waiting in the wings and we’d be curious to see what the youngster could offer at Anfield.