Liverpool had ‘contact’ with Ozan Kabak representatives last year – The Athletic

The Athletic has reported that Liverpool had entered into discussions over a potential deal to bring Ozan Kabak to Anfield in November.

An agreement could not be reached, however, with the Reds choosing not to progress initial talks.

While it’s promising to see that Jurgen Klopp and the club hierarchy have been actively pursuing defensive cover, in light of the long-term injuries suffered by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, it’s rather concerning that we’ve yet to arrange any reinforcements.

This could all change very rapidly, should Liverpool find the right man for the right price, but matters are hardly helped by journalists’ repeated insistence of the unlikeliness of such a scenario occurring in the winter window.

We at the EOTK accept that it’s the most difficult time of the year to not only find cover, but to identify a target that could fit in with the long-term vision of the club and be a more than adequate fill-in for Van Dijk and Gomez.

It’s a lot to ask of Michael Edwards and the Reds’ scouting team, not to mention any prospective player, but at the very least there will be enough time left to find someone suitable, should they pop up.