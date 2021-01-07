Liverpool offer Anfield to the NHS as COVID-19 vaccine hub

Liverpool have offered Anfield to the NHS so the stadium can be used as a COVID-19 vaccine hub in the city region.

As reported by Sky Sports, the UK Government are planning to have 14 million citizens vaccinated by February.

While Anfield is not yet one of the confirmed locations this will be carried out, the football club has offered up the use of its stadium if needed.

The home of the Premier League champions has previously been used to carry out the mass testing rolled out in Liverpool two months ago.

It’s likely the UK Government will give the green light for the NHS to use Anfield as a vaccination hub, even if not yet confirmed.

Professional footballers will not be given a vaccine ahead of other citizens, despite there being an outbreak of 40 new cases across the Premier League.

It’s said the Premier League will not seek out a private supply of a COVID-19 vaccine to combat against potential match suspensions, as per the same Sky Sports report.

Considering governments all around the world have been buying up stock before manufacturing has even completed, it would be near-impossible anyway.